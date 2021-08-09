Sports

FA Cup finals: Bayelsa teams make history in Benin

Two Bayelsa state teams, Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United on Sunday made history in the ancient city of Benin after lifting this year’s male and female FA Cup.

 

Bayelsa Queens defeated FC Robo of Lagos 4-2 in the women’s final while Bayelsa United came out on top 4-3 against Nasarawa United in the penalty shoot out after the regulation time ended 2-2.

 

This will be the first time that a team from the same state will be winning the two trophies. Bayelsa United will be representing the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

 

The former Nigeria Professional Football League champions will use the game as a launch pad for their quest to gain promotion from the Nigeria National League to the NPFL as they are currently third in their group with four matches to the end of the season.

