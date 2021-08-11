Sports

FA Cup: Govt salutes Bayelsa Utd, Queens for historic feat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State Government has appreciated both Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United players for their superlative performances which saw them win the female and male categories of the FA Cup.

 

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during reception in honour of the two teams, Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who stood in for Governor Douye Diri said that the teams made history as the only state to achieve that feat in Nigeria.

 

According to a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo attributed the success to the miracle of God that ushered him and Governor Diri into office, saying since their assumption, it has been one miracle after another.

 

He said: “We are not celebrating yet because the sun does not dry a cloth and take it. What we went to do in Benin was to dry a cloth.

 

The Governor who is the owner of the cloth will come and take it.

 

“When we told them the pair of Douye Diri and Lawrence is miracle, they thought we were joking. Now, it is happening. We want to thank you for your prayers, for your support. We also want to thank especially the players.

 

They have fulfilled their part of the bargain. We will do our part.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Copa America: Messi wins first major trophy with Argentina with victory over Brazil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi ended his wait for a first major international title as Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final in Rio’s Maracana stadium. Messi, 34, dropped to the ground in joy at the full-time whistle and was swiftly mobbed by his team-mates, before being hurled in the air in celebration, as he finally […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool punish 10-man Chelsea

Posted on Author Reporter

*Brighton cruise past Magpies, Son sinks Saints with 4 goals Sadio Mane scored two second-half goals as defending champions Liverpool won comfortably at Stamford Bridge against 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League. Defender Andreas Christensen bundled over Mane – denying a goalscoring opportunity – on the stroke of half-time and was sent off for Chelsea. […]
Sports

EPL: Lampard slams ‘lazy’ Chelsea after Arsenal defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chelsea manager Frank Lampard let rip at his players following their 3-1 Premier League defeat at struggling London rivals Arsenal on Saturday, saying their “lazy” performance had cost them the chance of going second in the Premier League. A penalty from Alexandre Lacazette and goals from Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka helped a youthful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica