FA Cup: Govt salutes Bayelsa Utd, Queens for historic feat

The Bayelsa State Government has appreciated both Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United players for their superlative performances which saw them win the female and male categories of the FA Cup.

Speaking on Tuesday in Yenagoa during reception in honour of the two teams, Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo who stood in for Governor Douye Diri said that the teams made history as the only state to achieve that feat in Nigeria.

According to a statement by his media aide, Doubara Atasi, Ewhrudjakpo attributed the success to the miracle of God that ushered him and Governor Diri into office, saying since their assumption, it has been one miracle after another.

He said: “We are not celebrating yet because the sun does not dry a cloth and take it. What we went to do in Benin was to dry a cloth.

The Governor who is the owner of the cloth will come and take it.

“When we told them the pair of Douye Diri and Lawrence is miracle, they thought we were joking. Now, it is happening. We want to thank you for your prayers, for your support. We also want to thank especially the players.

They have fulfilled their part of the bargain. We will do our part.”

