FA Cup: Huddersfield score late to knock Burnley out

*Wins for Palace, Boro, Fulham
Burnley became the first Premier League club to be knocked out of this season’s FA Cup after Huddersfield Town came from a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday’s third-round match at Turf Moor.
Matty Pearson sent the away fans into a frenzy when he scored the winner in the 87th minute, rising highest to nod in from a corner-kick taken by winger Sorba Thomas.
Burnley took the lead in the 28th with Jay Rodriguez’s header before Josh Koroma got the visitors level in the 74th minute with a first-time shot after a cross from Thomas.
“I’m really pleased with the players. The game was balanced in the first half and then we played a brilliant second half,” Huddersfield coach Carlos Corberan said.
“We played well from the back in the second half and we were more aggressive as a team, too.”
Crystal Palace secured a 2-1 comeback victory at Millwall with goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Derby County suffered a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City.
Hartlepool United beat Blackpool 2-1 and Middlesbrough won 3-2 at Mansfield Town in stoppage-time. Fulham defeated Bristol City 1-0 in extra time, thanks to a goal from Harry Wilson.
RESULTS
• Mansfield 2 – 3 Middlesbrough
• Bristol City 0 – 1 Fulham
• Burnley 1 – 2 Huddersfield
• Coventry 1 – 0 Derby
• Hartlepool 2 – 1 Blackpool
• Millwall 1 – 2 Crystal Palace
*Courtesy: Reuters