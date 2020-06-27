Sports

FA Cup: Ighalo on song as Man United squeeze past struggling Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Harry Maguire scored deep into extra-time as Manchester United overcame valiant 10-man Norwich to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The England defender, who moments earlier had a header brilliantly saved by Tim Krul, reacted sharply to turn in the loose ball at the far post.

The game turned on the dismissal of substitute Timm Klose in the 89th minute. Norwich were in the ascendancy after equalising and looked favourites to snatch a late winner before the German was shown a straight red for pulling back Odion Ighalo, reports the BBC.

Neither side particularly impressed in attack, although both goals in normal time were of high quality.

The first was scored by Ighalo, who continued his good run in cup competitions with a flicked effort with the outside of his boot in the 51st minute.

The second goal was even better. Todd Cantwell, Norwich’s best player in attack at Carrow Road, let fly from 25 yards with a low swerving shot that beat the reach of Sergio Romero.

Norwich will now focus on their increasingly difficult task of beating the drop from the Premier League. As for United, this was a patchy display but they remain in contention in two cup competitions and for a top-four spot in the league.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Fernandes penalty salvages point for Man United at Tottenham

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Southampton hammer Norwich 3-0 Steven Bergwijn’s eyes widened in surprise and delight but, for David De Gea, there was only misery. The Manchester United goalkeeper appeared to have Bergwijn’s first-half shot within his sights, however, well struck it was, and then he did not. When it reared up off his hands and into the net, Tottenham […]
Sports

EPL: Arsenal end losing run with Saints’ win

Posted on Author Reporter

*Rodriguez dents Watford’s survival hopes A dreadful error from Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy helped Arsenal achieve their first win since the return of the Premier League in an entertaining game played in sweltering heat at St Mary’s. McCarthy faltered under pressure from Eddie Nketiah following a back-pass, allowing the striker to intercept his attempted ball […]
Sports

Oshonaike: I almost gave up on record Olympics ticket

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Table Tennis queen, Funke Oshonaike, has revealed that she almost gave up her quest for record seventh Olympic Games qualifications after going through several surgeries leading to the qualifications last year. The mother of two became the first woman dead or alive to have qualified for the games seven times after securing her passage to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: