FA Cup: Iheanacho leads Foxes’ charge against Red Devils

The English Premier League is overshadowed this weekend as the quarter-finals of the world’s oldest knock out competition, the FA Cup, takes centre stage with the King Power Stadium showdown between Leicester City and Manchester United the pick of the ties.

The fixture pits a team in the Foxes, which has never won the prestigious trophy, against the most successful side still in the running in the Red Devils, which has won it 12 times.

Leicester’s best showing in the competition was way back in 1969 when they were runners-up and would love nothing better than to prolong their stay in the tournament by getting past United.

Under the guidance of former Liverpool gaffer, Brendan Rodgers, the surprise 2016 Premier League winners have become a side that cannot be taken for granted and are currently third on the Premier League table just a point behind the visiting side.

Rodgers and his Foxes will be acutely aware that it was the Red Devils that denied them a UEFA Champions League ticket in the final game of last season in which a point would have been enough for them.

Sadly though, they lost the game 2-1 and had to settle for a place in the less glamorous Europa League. Incidentally their dodgy home form has been their bane this campaign with six losses already at the King Power costing their dearly in terms of placing on the log.

But one bright spark for the Foxes is the form of their Nigerian international striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored his first hat-trick for the club in Leicester’s 5-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

It was also the first time that the former Golden Eaglet would score in a third successive Premier League game. It is the notable upturn in output from Iheanacho, who was bought from Manchester City for £25m in 2017 and now has seven goals in his last eight games in all competitions following an impressive performance which demonstrated precisely why Leicester originally signed him.

The 24-year-old undeniably benefited from some magnificent passing moves behind him, but he worked hard for his team and was clinical and assured in his finishing when picked out by two perfectly weighted passes from Jamie Vardy.

His performance prompted a very delighted Rodgers to say after the match:

“Kelechi Iheanacho is a great guy and when he has been asked to come in he has performed. Absolutely delighted for him to have got a hat-trick in the Premier League. It’s a great achievement and all were very good team goals.”

The manager will also be hoping that Vardy will prove a thorn in the flesh of the United defenders, who have been under scrutiny all season especially for their often shambolic performances which has frequently seen the Red Devils shipping the first goal before bouncing back to win.

Ironically, while the Foxes have been blowing hot and cold on their home patch, United have been almost imperious on the road and are yet to lose since January 2020 when Liverpool beat them.

This means that they go into the game as slight favourites and should United have all their top guns back from injury can prove a handful for the Foxes.

Aware he is yet to win a trophy of any type; one expects Ole Gunnar Solskjær to field his strongest side as he bids to make the semifinals and inch closer to regaining the trophy they last won in 2016 – which would put them just one place behind Arsenal’s record of 14. Being a winner takes all game means that there can hardly be any margin of error from either side as doing so will be fatal to their cup dream which should make for a compelling evening of football.

They have met 131 times previously with United comfortably ahead with 68 wins to Leicester’s 33. Their last meeting in the league ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in December at the King Power Stadium.

One has to go back to September 21, 2014 for the last time the Foxes triumphed over their more illustrious foes but it was a comprehensive 5-3 win.

Right now Leicester fans will take any sort of victory over the Red Devils. In the other knockout game taking place in the afternoon Chelsea host Sheffield United with the home side firm favourites to get the better of the side which has all but been relegated after winning only four games all season – but one of them was a stunning victory over Manchester United.

