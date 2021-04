Tomas Soucek was sent off as West Ham missed a chance to move into the top four of the Premier League with a goalless draw against struggling Fulham. In a quiet first half, both sides only managed one shot on target each – the visitors’ Declan Rice having an effort saved by Alphonse Areola […]

The Football Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has endorsed the final table of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the 2019/2020 season as prepared and released by the League Management Company (LMC). At its virtual meeting, held at the instance of the President of NFF, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, to deliberate […]

Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal settled a tight contest as Leicester edged past Southampton at Wembley to reach their first FA Cup final since 1969. The Nigeria international turned home Jamie Vardy’s pass at the second attempt early in the second period, reports the BBC. Ibrahima Diallo went closest to an equaliser for the Saints but his powerful drive went just wide. Leicester will meet Chelsea in the showpiece final on Saturday, May 15 (17:30 BST). RESULT Leicester 1 – 0 Southampton

