FA Cup: Iheanacho’s strike sends Leicester into 5th round

*Leeds also progress after beating Accrington 3-1

 

Kelechi Iheanacho’s fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round.

After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for the Foxes, Iheanacho’s effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute, reports the BBC.

It was the Nigeria international’s 17th goal in 23 FA Cup appearances – the most by any player since Iheanacho made his debut in the competition in 2016.

Walsall, one of the form sides in League Two, had defended admirably against the 2021 Cup winners, cheered on by a capacity crowd at a sold-out Bescot Stadium.

Evans made a series of smart saves while Tielemans struck the post with his spot-kick moments after half-time after Patson Daka was fouled by Isaac Hutchinson.

A point-blank stop from Evans denied Iheanacho a second in the final 10 minutes and kept an entertaining tie alive until the finish, but Leicester held firm for a much-needed Cup win amid their struggles in the Premier League.

And Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley.

Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after Patrick Bamford’s lay-off to break the deadlock halfway through the first half.

Leeds continued to press in a lively first half that saw 18 shots, with Luis Sinisterra having a curling effort tipped on to the post.

They got the second goal their excellent forward play deserved when Junior Firpo linked up brilliantly with Bamford, with the striker’s dragged reverse pass allowing the left-back to slot home for his first Leeds goal.

Sinisterra then sealed Leeds’ comfortable passage when he opened his body and guided home Harrison’s cut-back from the penalty spot.

Accrington started brightly and eventually got their reward when 18-year-old substitute Leslie Adekoya scored his first senior goal with a clever dink over Illan Meslier following a cross from the right.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds side have gone six Premier League games without victory but the FA Cup is providing solace and could add confidence that boosts their survival fight.

 

FA CUP RESULTS

Accrington 1 – 3 Leeds United

Walsall 0 – 1 Leicester City

 

Reporter

