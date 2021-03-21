Sports

FA Cup: Late goals see Man City past Everton, Saints beat Bournemouth

Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne broke Everton’s resistance as Manchester City kept their quest for the quadruple on course by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for a third successive season.

 

A fiercely contested quarter-final looked like it was heading for extra time as Carlo Ancelotti’s side defended resolutely and went close in the first half when Yerry Mina’s header was cleared off the line, reports the BBC. Despite dominating possession at Goodison Park, City largely had an off day in front of goal with Raheem Sterling’s poorly hit shot tipped round the post by Everton’s thirdchoice keeper Joao Virginia.

 

After Pep Guardiola brought on Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne, they finally breached Everton’s wellmarshalled defence when Gudogan headed in with six minutes remaining after Aymeric Laporte’s shot was tipped onto the bar.

 

De Bruyne then fired in with a crisp shot to ensure their progress in the 90th minute, meaning City have won 25 out of their past 26 games in all competitions.

 

And Southampton put their Premier League troubles to one side as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals by brushing past Championship hosts Bournemouth. Nathan Redmond inspired the Saints, who have lost 10 of their past 12 league games, with two goals and an assist.

 

The visitors went ahead when Moussa Djenepo coolly slotted in Redmond’s precise pass after a driving run. Redmond’s stunning solo goal gave the visitors a commanding half-time lead before he calmly steered in the third.

 

“We had aspirations of getting to Wembley at the start of the season. It’s a chance for us to put the league form behind us,”

 

Redmond told BT Sport. “It was something for us to always aim for. We knew we wanted a cup run this season.”

Southampton will find out their semi-finals opponent when the draw is made at half-time in Sunday’s tie between Leicester and Manchester United. The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 17-18, with the final at Wembley on May 15

