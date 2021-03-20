Sports

FA Cup: Late goals see Man City past Everton, Saints beat Bournemouth

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne broke Everton’s resistance as Manchester City kept their quest for the quadruple on course by reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for a third successive season.
A fiercely contested quarter-final looked like it was heading for extra time as Carlo Ancelotti’s side defended resolutely and went close in the first half when Yerry Mina’s header was cleared off the line, reports the BBC.
Despite dominating possession at Goodison Park, City largely had an off day in front of goal with Raheem Sterling’s poorly hit shot tipped round the post by Everton’s third-choice keeper Joao Virginia.
After Pep Guardiola brought on Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne, they finally breached Everton’s well-marshalled defence when Gudogan headed in with six minutes remaining after Aymeric Laporte’s shot was tipped onto the bar.
De Bruyne then fired in with a crisp shot to ensure their progress in the 90th minute, meaning City have won 25 out of their past 26 games in all competitions.
And Southampton put their Premier League troubles to one side as they reached the FA Cup semi-finals by brushing past Championship hosts Bournemouth.
Nathan Redmond inspired the Saints, who have lost 10 of their past 12 league games, with two goals and an assist.
The visitors went ahead when Moussa Djenepo coolly slotted in Redmond’s precise pass after a driving run.
Redmond’s stunning solo goal gave the visitors a commanding half-time lead before he calmly steered in the third.
“We had aspirations of getting to Wembley at the start of the season. It’s a chance for us to put the league form behind us,” Redmond told BT Sport.
“It was something for us to always aim for. We knew we wanted a cup run this season.”
Southampton will find out their semi-finals opponent when the draw is made at half-time in Sunday’s tie between Leicester and Manchester United.
The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of April 17-18, with the final at Wembley on May 15.
RESULTS
Bournemouth 0 – 3 Southampton
Everton 0 – 2 Man City

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton draw dents Liverpool’s title charge as Chelsea fight back to beat Villa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Newcastle damage Sheffield’s European ambitions Everton and Liverpool played out a tepid goalless draw on their return to Premier League action at Goodison Park, putting a dent in the visitors’ title charge.   Liverpool went into the game needing six more points to clinch their first Premier League title but were blunted by the absences […]
Sports

48th memorial: Onigbinde insists ‘Thunder’ Balogun is Nigeria’s greatest footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two- times chief coach of the Super Eagles, Chief Adegboye Onigbinde, has insisted that, the late Teslim ‘Thunder’ Balogun, remains the best footballer ever produced by Nigeria, as the Balogun family today July 30, 2020, remembers the soccer legend in his 48th year memorial, when he died in his sleep in 1972. The former FIFA […]
Sports

JUST IN: Sheffield Wednesday sack Pulis after 45 days in charge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Pulis has been dismissed by Sheffield Wednesday after being in charge for just 45 days. Pulis joined the Owls in November and secured just one victory from 10 league games. The Championship strugglers made the announcement late on Monday night, two days after a 1-1 draw at Blackburn, reports Sky Sports. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica