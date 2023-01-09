Sports

FA Cup: Leicester boss hails Iheanacho after win against Gillingham

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, has lavished praise on Kelechi Iheanacho after the Nigerian scored the decisive goal in his side’s win against League Two club, Gillingham on Saturday. Iheanacho’s 56thminute strike was the difference in a tight Emirates FA Cup contest at the Priestfield Stadium. It was also the striker’s 16th goal in 22 games in the prestigious competition.

 

The Nigeria international has struggled for regular playing time for the Foxes this season, with Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka ahead of him in the pecking order. The 26-year-old, however, grabbed the opportunity after he was named in the starting lineup against the League Two strugglers and delivered a manof- the-match display.

“He’s a really good option for us whether he begins on the bench or he starts. Sometimes, Kel comes into the game and is amazing and then, he’ll do something in the same game which is not so good,” Rodgers was quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

 

“But what I always get from him is 100 percent commitment. I’m always pretty sure whether he starts or comes off the bench, he always gives his very best,” he added

 

