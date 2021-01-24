Sports

FA Cup: Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham

*Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton

Premier League high-flyers Leicester City had to come from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset at Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford.
The hosts took an early lead when Mads Bech Sorenson poked in and had the better chances during a first half when a much-changed Leicester side struggled for fluency.
But the Foxes were transformed after the break, equalising 49 seconds after the restart as James Maddison fed Cengiz Under for a sweeping finish.
Five minutes later, Youri Tielemans was tripped in the box and converted the resulting penalty, while Maddison deservedly got on the scoresheet by following in a rebound.
Just as they did when these two sides met at this stage last season, Leicester advance to the fifth round and a meeting with Brighton.
It means Brentford are yet to win against the Foxes in seven attempts in the FA Cup, and have not beaten them in any competition since 1953.
They still played their part in an entertaining cup tie, showing how they were able to beat four Premier League sides on their run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
This was fourth in the Championship versus third in the top flight, albeit the two sides contained a combined 15 changes from their league matches in midweek.
And Jay Rodriguez’s double and a Kevin Long tap-in secured Burnley’s progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over struggling Fulham.
The Clarets produced a dominant display and went ahead when Rodriguez headed home Jack Cork’s cross on 31 minutes.
Rodriguez doubled their lead with a penalty after Matej Vydra was bowled over in the box with 20 minutes left, ending a 19-game goal drought.
Long netted Burnley’s third as he poked home 10 minutes later.
Burnley will face Bournemouth or Crawley Town in the fifth round – the Cherries host Crawley on Tuesday, January 26 (19:00 GMT).
And in the first match of the day, a Tammy Abraham hat-trick secured Chelsea victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round to relieve some pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip, reports the BBC.
Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga- on 30 minutes to keep them in the game.
But Abraham poked home to seal victory before Timo Werner missed a penalty.
Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.
RESULTS
Chelsea 3 – 1 Luton
Fulham 0 – 3 Burnley
Brentford 1 – 3 Leicester

