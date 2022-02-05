FA Cup: Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham, winning start for Lampard’s Everton

…as Chelsea, West Ham survive extra time scares

Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

Fulham’s early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish.

And Frank Lampard enjoyed a dream start as Everton manager when his new team thrashed Brentford 4-1 to ease into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

The mood around Goodison Park was transformed from recent months of despair as the former England midfielder was warmly welcomed, along with new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who were paraded at half-time.

Everton fed off that positivity to record just a second win over Premier League opposition in 15 games.

One of the Toffees’ weaknesses this season was turned into a strength as Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate scored from set-pieces, while Richarlison and Andros Townsend were also on target.

Brentford’s big name deadline day signing Christian Eriksen was not included in Thomas Frank’s squad as he prepares to make his return to football after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The Bees only reply came via an Ivan Toney penalty early in the second half to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the time.

But Brentford can now concentrate on holding off the likes of Everton at the bottom of the Premier League table to make sure they stay up in their first season in the top flight for 74 years.

Lampard was given a rousing reception before kick-off, in stark contrast to the unpopular appointment of his predecessor Rafael Benitez, who had spent six years in charge of rivals Liverpool.

Mina’s injury problems have exacerbated Everton’s defensive issues and his return is a timely one for Lampard ahead of huge league games against Newcastle and Leeds in the coming week.

The Colombian rose highest to power in Demarai Gray’s corner for the opening goal on 31 minutes.

Richarlison should have extended that lead before half-time, but made no mistake with a fine finish from Allan’s through ball three minutes into the second half.

Brentford were given a lifeline when Jordan Pickford bundled over Toney inside the area five minutes later and the striker converted from the spot.

However, Holgate’s header quickly restored Everton’s two-goal cushion before Townsend rounded off a fine result in stoppage time.

And in the early kick offs, Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.

Macaulay Gillesphey’s early header from Jordan Houghton’s cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium, reports the BBC.

Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta’s delightful flick late in the first half.

Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie’s tame spot-kick.

After registering 41 shots and 20 corners, Chelsea were worthy victors but were pushed all the way by a resilient, hard-working and courageous Plymouth outfit.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was missing from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, with assistant Arno Michels taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

And Premier League West Ham overcame a huge scare in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat National League North Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.

The Hammers were two minutes away from being the first top-flight team to be knocked out by sixth-tier opposition in the cup’s 151-year history.

Declan Rice levelled after 91 minutes, cancelling out Alex Penny’s opener.

Jarrod Bowen completed the turnaround in the 121st minute.

Hammers strike a cruel blow on Kiddy

The result was incredibly cruel on Kidderminster who led for 72 minutes against the team currently fifth in the Premier League table.

Russell Penn’s side then held out for an additional 30 extra-time minutes and looked set to be heading for penalties.

After an even opening quarter, Penny side-footed home a loose ball following a wide free-kick, sending a packed, boisterous home crowd to fever pitch at Aggborough Stadium.

West Ham, who had eight changes, forced Kidderminster keeper Luke Simpson into a number of smart saves in the second half – but for much of the tie, the Harriers looked the likelier to progress.

England international Declan Rice was brought on in the second period and he stayed composed in the penalty area with seconds remaining, hammering home an equaliser to spare his side from an embarrassing defeat.

It was then one-way traffic in extra time and the Hammers completed their comeback when Bowen tapped in an Aaron Cresswell cross across goal.

*Courtesy: AFP, Reuters and BBC

RESULTS

• Chelsea 2 – 1 Plymouth

• Kidderminster 1 – 2 West Ham

• Crystal Palace 2 – 1 Hartlepool

• Everton 4 – 1 Brentford

• Huddersfield 1 – 0 Barnsley

• Man City 4 – 1 Fulham

• Peterborough 2 – 0 QPR

• Southampton 2 – 1 Coventry

• Stoke 2 – 0 Wigan

• Wolves 0 – 1 Norwich

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...