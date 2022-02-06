Sports

FA Cup: Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

 

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

 

Fulham’s early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

 

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish. And Frank Lampard enjoyed a dream start as Everton manager when his new team thrashed Brentford 4-1 to ease into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

 

The mood around Goodison Park was transformed from recent months of despair as the former England midfielder was warmly welcomed, along with new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who were paraded at half-time. Everton fed off that positivity to record just a second win over Premier League opposition in 15 games.

One of the Toffees’ weaknesses this season was turned into a strength as Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate scored from set-pieces, while Richarlison and Andros Townsend were also on target.

 

And in the early kick offs, Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.

 

Macaulay Gillesphey’s early header from Jordan Houghton’s cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium, reports the BBC. Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta’s delightful flick late in the first half. Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie’s tame spot-kick.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL season kicks off Dec 17 with Abia derby

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The opening game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League season will see Nigerians witnessing the Abia derby as Enyimba will be taking on neighbour, Abia Warriors, at the Aba Township Stadium. The League Management Company has announced December 17, 2021 as the kickoff of the new season. Rising from an expanded meeting of the […]
Sports

Nigerian striker happy to join Greek outfit AEK Athens  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria striker Bright Enobakhare says he’s delighted to secure a move to Greek Super League club, AEK Athens. The 22-year-old Dream Team VII striker joined the former Greek champions following his exit from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last month. The striker, however, put pen to paper for a three year deal with the […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: 11 Super Eagles in gym session as 17 others expected Monday evening

Posted on Author Reporter

  Captain Ahmed Musa and 16 other players were being expected at the Super Eagles’ Eko Hotel & Suites abode on Monday evening, even as 11 early birds sweated out in gym sessions ahead of Tuesday’s first training of the group, with all countenancing the opening of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification race. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica