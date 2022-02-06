FA Cup: Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham

Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for the Premier League leaders, firing home from close range after being played in by Mahrez.

Fulham’s early spark was completely extinguished 13 minutes in when centre back John Stones rose highest to turn in a Kevin De Bruyne corner for his second goal of the season.

A full-strength City ran Fulham ragged after the break as they created chances at will and secured the win through a quickfire double from Mahrez, the first coming from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute after a foul on Jack Grealish. And Frank Lampard enjoyed a dream start as Everton manager when his new team thrashed Brentford 4-1 to ease into the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

The mood around Goodison Park was transformed from recent months of despair as the former England midfielder was warmly welcomed, along with new signings Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who were paraded at half-time. Everton fed off that positivity to record just a second win over Premier League opposition in 15 games.

One of the Toffees’ weaknesses this season was turned into a strength as Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate scored from set-pieces, while Richarlison and Andros Townsend were also on target.

And in the early kick offs, Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.

Macaulay Gillesphey’s early header from Jordan Houghton’s cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium, reports the BBC. Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta’s delightful flick late in the first half. Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie’s tame spot-kick.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...