FA Cup: Mahrez Masterclass Sends Man City To Finals

Manchester City has suffered defeat in the semi-finals of the competition for the past three years, part of a sequence that had seen them lose four out of five at Wembley as many they had in their first 18 at the ground since it reopened in 2007.

A decent first-half performance saw  City head into the break just one goal ahead, with Mahrez on target, and he stole the spotlight in the second half to send the Championship promotion hopefuls packing.

His goals ensured he became the first player in history to score an FA Cup semi-final treble at Wembley and the first overall since Alex Dawson for Manchester United against Fulham in 1958.

 

“It’s very good [to score a hat-trick] but the most important thing, after two or three years in a row where we always came here in the semi-final, we always lost and we didn’t really play well.

“Today, we wanted to make sure we put in a good performance and got to the final,” he told ITV Sport.

“It means a lot. Every season we start, with the team we have got and the coach we have got, we really want to go as far as we can in every competition.

“Getting into the final of the FA Cup is amazing in this country. Now we need to concentrate on the league and the next game against Arsenal.”

City now turns their attention to the midweek tie against Arsenal in the Premier League, where victory would move them just two points behind the leaders with two games in hand.

 

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

