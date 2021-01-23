FA Cup: Man City avoid upset as Saints knock holders Arsenal out

Cheltenham Town came within nine minutes of one of the biggest shocks in recent FA Cup history before Manchester City staged a dramatic late rally to crush the dreams of the gallant League Two side.

The Robins, 72 places below City who lie second in the Premier League, threatened huge embarrassment for Pep Guardiola’s side after Alfie May put Cheltenham ahead on the hour after a trademark long throw from captain Ben Tozer caused chaos in the area.

City, who made 10 changes to the team that beat Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday, spared their embarrassment when Phil Foden, the game’s outstanding player, arrived at the far post to turn in substitute Joao Cancelo’s long cross in the 81st minute.

And the turnaround was complete three minutes later when a rare moment of slackness in the outstanding Cheltenham defence, with goalkeeper Josh Griffiths superb, switched off and Gabriel Jesus scored from Fernandinho’s delivery.

And earlier, a strong Southampton side knocked holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup in the fourth round courtesy of a first-half own goal on Saturday.

The Saints were rewarded for their attacking intent in the opening period when Gabriel turned in Kyle Walker-Peters’ cross in the 24th minute.

It was the first goal Arsenal had conceded in 508 minutes as they suffered a first loss in seven matches.

Southampton will face another Premier League side, Wolves, in the next round.

With their next opponents enduring a poor run in the league and having struggled in their 1-0 win at non-league Chorley on Friday, the 1976 winners will fancy their chances of progressing further at Molineux.

The Saints also went close through Che Adams, whose low, angled strike was saved brilliantly by Bernd Leno, and James Ward-Prowse, who saw his delivery from a corner come off the bar.

In the second half, substitute striker Shane Long fell under a challenge in the box, but penalty appeals were waved away by referee Peter Bankes.

Arsenal were without forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, while another in-form player, Bukayo Saka, was only introduced in the second half.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners side were tepid as an attacking force during the first 45 minutes, but looked more of a threat after the break.

However, Eddie Nketiah’s deflected shot in the 67th minute, which was superbly dealt with by home goalkeeper Fraser Forster, was their only effort of note.

