Sports

FA Cup: MAN United Reaches Final After Defeating Brighton In A Shootout

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Erik ten Hag’s team had the better openings in the first half of the 1983 final rematch on Sunday with a rolling shot that went just beyond Roberto Sánchez’s right-hand post as Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils their finest opportunity at the opening of the 45 minutes.

Although, the Seagulls came back at the beginning of the second half, forcing David de Gea to stop Julio Enciso’s left-footed attempt following a corner scramble.

But as Man United kept withstanding pressure, Danny Welbeck flicked a header from Pascal Groß’s corner against his former team over the crossbar.

However, they immediately resumed their siege of Brighton’s goal as Sánchez blocked Antony’s errant attempt from outside the penalty area.

De Gea produced a full-length stretch to stop Solly March and Groß in rapid succession during the final phases of an end-to-end battle.

Extra time followed a similar pattern to the previous 90 minutes as both sides enjoyed a spell of dominance without fashioning real chances.

Marcus Rashford threatened to break the cycle with a deflected effort which drew a superb stop from Sánchez at his near post.

Brighton should have punished United’s slack defending but Kaoru Mitoma failed to steer the ball past De Gea.

As penalties beckoned, both teams converted to send the shootout into sudden death before Solly March skied his effort and Victor Lindelof converted.

United will now face Manchester City in the Wembley showpiece on 3 June.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Sports

Onuachu, new Rashidi Yekini, says Amokachi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has said Paul Onuachu is the striker with the closest in terms of attributes to late goal king Rashidi Yekini.   Very many strikers have been compared with Yekini who is Nigeria’s record goal scorer but Amokachi insisted Onuachu is the closest to the late Vitoria Setubal of Portugal […]
Sports

JUST IN: Flamingos reach India 2022 semis, beat USA

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s Flamingos have made through to their first ever FIFA U17 World Cup semis after seeing off the US in the quarter-finals via a penalty shootout which they won 4-3. The tournament, which is taking place in India was delayed, for sometime due to inclement weather on Friday. More details later
Sports

Shagari makes history at 1st MASA Isonyin Half Marathon

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Adamu Shehu Muazu ‘Shagari’ on Saturday made history at the ancient town of Isonyin as he emerged the winner of the 1st Masa Isonyin Half Marathon. The Plateau State-born athlete dusted all runners including a Kenyan, finishing the race in 1:10:52, a whole two minutes ahead of John Muiruri from Kenya who came second with […]

Leave a Comment