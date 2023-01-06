Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Everton to reach fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Iwobi stretchered off after suffering ankle injury

Marcus Rashford scored once and made two goals as Manchester United gained a hard-fought victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford.
United only needed four minutes to take the lead, Antony sliding in at the back post to convert Rashford’s pass, reports the BBC.
Everton were gifted an equaliser as Conor Coady tapped in after an error from home goalkeeper David de Gea.
But Coady then scored an own goal from Rashford’s cross before the England striker added an injury-time penalty.
Everton thought they had earlier made it 2-2 but substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal was ruled out for offside following an intervention by the video assistant referee.
The Toffees have now failed to win in eight games in all competitions and had winger Alex Iwobi carried off on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury following a sliding challenge from United’s Tyrell Malacia.
RESULT
Man Utd 3 – 1 Everton

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bosso hails F’Eagles’ fighting spirit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as Nigeria qualifies for 2023 U-20 AFCON finals Head Coach of the National U-20 team, Ladan Bosso, on Wednesday showered praises on the country’s representatives after the Flying Eagles earned a ticket to feature at the 2023 U-20 Nations Cup. Bosso said the resilience of the boys paid off in the highly explosive encounter decided […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea beat Spurs to extend unbeaten run

Posted on Author Reporter

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, Thomas Tuchel’s side looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. The Blues opened the […]
Sports

AFCON: Salah scores one, makes one as Egypt hit semis

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other as Egypt beat Morocco in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee. But Salah tapped in an equaliser […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica