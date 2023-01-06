FA Cup: Man Utd beat Everton to reach fourth round

*Iwobi stretchered off after suffering ankle injury

Marcus Rashford scored once and made two goals as Manchester United gained a hard-fought victory over Everton in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford.

United only needed four minutes to take the lead, Antony sliding in at the back post to convert Rashford’s pass, reports the BBC.

Everton were gifted an equaliser as Conor Coady tapped in after an error from home goalkeeper David de Gea.

But Coady then scored an own goal from Rashford’s cross before the England striker added an injury-time penalty.

Everton thought they had earlier made it 2-2 but substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal was ruled out for offside following an intervention by the video assistant referee.

The Toffees have now failed to win in eight games in all competitions and had winger Alex Iwobi carried off on a stretcher after suffering an ankle injury following a sliding challenge from United’s Tyrell Malacia.

RESULT

Man Utd 3 – 1 Everton

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...