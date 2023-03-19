FA Cup: Man Utd beat nine-man Fulham to reach semis

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham and reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial victory at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva’s side looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time, reports the BBC.

Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting and manager Marco Silva furious.

Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksander Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, grabbed the referee as he angrily remonstrated and became the third visitor to be sent off.

Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.

In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw’s cross to make it 2-1 to United before Fernandes added an injury-time third to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.

The sight of Silva pacing up and down the tunnel in a state of fury did not suggest it is a defeat he will take well.

RESULT

Man United 3 – 0 Fulham

