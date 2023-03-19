Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat nine-man Fulham to reach semis

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat nine-man Fulham and reach the FA Cup semi-finals with a controversial victory at Old Trafford.

Marco Silva’s side looked on course for only their second last-four appearance since they lost to West Ham in the 1975 final when their world collapsed around a handball incident 15 minutes from time, reports the BBC.

Jadon Sancho seemed to be shooting an equaliser into an empty net, only for Willian to charge across and clear.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially gave a corner, but VAR advised the official to check the pitchside monitor, with Willian protesting and manager Marco Silva furious.

Silva was red carded before Kavanagh could even reach a decision. Once he did, Willian was dismissed as well. Then Aleksander Mitrovic, who had put Fulham in front, grabbed the referee as he angrily remonstrated and became the third visitor to be sent off.

Once order was restored, Bruno Fernandes tucked home the penalty.

In the space of two minutes, Fulham had lost two men, their manager and the lead.

Two minutes later, Marcel Sabitzer turned home Luke Shaw’s cross to make it 2-1 to United before Fernandes added an injury-time third to knock Fulham out of the FA Cup.

United will now play Brighton in the semi-final at Wembley.

The sight of Silva pacing up and down the tunnel in a state of fury did not suggest it is a defeat he will take well.

RESULT

Man United 3 – 0 Fulham

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Lewandowski passes 600-goal mark in Barcelona win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Robert Lewandowski scored the 600th and 601st goals of his career as Barcelona enjoyed a routine win over Villarreal. Barca, who lost 3-1 at Real Madrid on Sunday, hit three goals in seven minutes at the end of the first half. Lewandowski grabbed his first when he collected Jordi Alba’s cross, spun and shot […]
Sports

EPL: Jesus earns City victory as Eze strike sinks Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter

  *West Brom, Fulham draw; Newcastle stun Everton Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a narrow victory over bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United. Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game after nine minutes, firing home from close range after fine work from Ferran Torres. Pep Guardiola’s side […]
Sports

COVID-19: NFF shuts secretariat for 2 weeks

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Following the COVID-19 result of one of the directors of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF which was positive, the football body has shut down its secretariat for two weeks.   When our correspondent visited the Home of Football on Tuesday everything was under lock and key with only the security men around.   Earlier on, […]

Leave a Reply