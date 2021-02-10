Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd squeeze past W’Ham after extra time to reach q’finals

*Managerless Bournemouth shock Burnley

Scott McTominay scored in extra time as Manchester United beat West Ham to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Neither side could be separated in a drab 90 minutes in which both looked to be suffering from the effects of a packed and relentless season.
But McTominay, who came off the bench towards the end of the second half, broke the deadlock in the seventh minute of extra time with a snap shot from Marcus Rashford’s pass.
Until then West Ham’s best hope of winning appeared be via a penalty shootout, having failed to manage a shot on target in normal time.
Meanwhile, managerless Bournemouth reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 64 years with victory at Premier League Burnley.
Sam Surridge put the Championship club ahead after connecting with Jack Stacey’s low cross, reports the BBC.
Junior Stanislas added the second from the penalty spot after Surridge was fouled.
Bournemouth, who have won both of their games under caretaker-manager Jonathan Woodgate, were deserved winners.
On a bad night for the Clarets, they were forced to make a late change when it was pointed out by a TV reporter that defender Erik Pieters, who was named in the starting line-up, had been booked in the previous two rounds and was therefore suspended.
Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic saved from Matej Vydra and Dwight McNeil, while Jay Rodriguez blazed a great chance over from close range.
But the Cherries, who sacked Jason Tindall last week, were well organised and are in the quarter-finals for only the second time in their history.
They made the breakthrough after David Brooks found Stacey, who crossed for Surridge to score from inside the six-yard area.
Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved a header from team-mate Dale Stephens which was heading for the net.
Stanislav’s late penalty ended any hope of a Burnley comeback and Bournemouth find themselves one win away from a semi-final at Wembley.
The draw for the quarter-finals is on Thursday, with matches to take place across the weekend of March 20-21.
RESULTS
Man United 1 – 0 West Ham
Burnley 0 – 2 Bournemouth

