FA Cup: Mourinho wants to fight on four fronts after late show of strength sees off Wycombe

Jose Mourinho insists Tottenham will “not give up any competition” after late goals from Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele ensured Spurs overcame a scare against a spirited Wycombe side to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Wycombe, bottom of the Championship, had stunned their Premier League opponents when Fred Onyedinma slotted in the opener midway through the first half.

But Gareth Bale marked a rare start with the equaliser just before half-time, hooking in Lucas Moura’s cross, reports the BBC.

Tottenham upped the pressure in the second half, but Wycombe repelled numerous attacks as they looked set to take the game to extra time.

However, with Mourinho having sent on key players Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ndombele, the away side’s quality eventually told as Winks curled home to give Spurs the lead with four minutes to go.

Ndombele ensured there would be no late drama when he finished from close range and then stabbed home a fourth in injury time to set Tottenham up with a fifth-round tie at Everton.

Spurs have already reached the final of the Carabao Cup and are also in the knockout stage of the Europa League.

They also host Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday and Mourinho said not choosing to rest Kane, Son and Ndombele for that fixture highlighted his determination to win in every competition they play in.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Even when we had to play four matches in one week and people thought we were going to give away Europa League or Carabao Cup we didn’t. We fought. Today we brought the whole squad – only Hugo Lloris stayed at home. We are going to fight.

“We want to keep going. February we have to play three competitions because FA Cup and then comes Europa League. Of course it will be very hard but we have to try.”

RESULT

Wycombe 1 – 4 Spurs

Like this: Like Loading...