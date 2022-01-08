Sports

FA Cup: Newcastle humiliated by Cambridge, Leicester through

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Newcastle United suffered a humiliating 1-0 home defeat by third-tier Cambridge United but holders Leicester City began their defence of the FA Cup by trouncing Premier League rivals Watford 4-1 in the third round on Saturday.

Premier League strugglers Newcastle flexed their new financial muscle by signing England full back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday and he made his debut.

But humble Cambridge were undaunted as Joe Ironside fired in a second-half goal and keeper Dimitar Mitov made a series of saves to seal a famous victory and send their fans into delirium.

Leicester, who beat Chelsea in last season’s final to win the competition for the first time, eased through into the draw for the fourth round with goals by Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton.

Joao Pedro replied for Watford, managed by Leicester’s title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, but, apart from a floodlight failure that caused a stoppage on the hour, it was relatively smooth progress for Brendan Rodgers’s side.

Earlier, Burnley became the first Premier League casualty of the third round when they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town who came from a goal down to win late on at Turf Moor through Matty Pearson’s 87th-minute header from a corner.

Jay Rodriguez’s header had give Burnley the lead but Josh Koroma equalised for the visitors in the 74th minute.

Crystal Palace avoided a similar fate though as they secured a 2-1 comeback victory at London rivals Millwall with goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Minor league Kidderminster Harriers, the lowest-ranked team to survive until the third round, pulled off a shock when the sixth-tier club beat Championship side Reading 2-1.

Boreham Wood made sure two minor league sides will be in the fourth round when they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-0.

Premier League Brentford enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Port Vale thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo hat-trick.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Showkey, Cole bemoan state of boxing

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Galala crooner, Daddy Showkey and US-based boxer, Gifted Cole, have both bemoaned the dwindling fortune of boxing in Nigeria culminating in the country missing the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.   Speaking during the third edition of the Gifted Cole boxing competition which took place at the Rock Drive, Lekki Phase One, Lagos at the […]
Sports

Success in football management helped me to forget 1998 World Cup miss –Patrick Pascal

Posted on Author AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Super Eagles General Coordinator Patrick Pascal recently got a three-bedroom flat gift from the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for being a member of the Dream Team that won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA. He told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that the gestures would propel younger generations to […]
Sports

United seal €50m deal for Madrid’s Varane

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have agreed a final fee of just under €50million for Raphael Varane. The Manchester Evening Newsrevealed earlier Monday United have agreed personal terms and reached an agreement with Real Madrid on the transfer. United and Madrid settled on the fee on Monday morning and all that remains is for Varane to undergo a medical […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica