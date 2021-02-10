Sports

FA Cup: Record-breaking Man City beat Swansea to reach last eight

Manchester City rewrote English football’s record books as a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City sent them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Pep Guardiola’s team won a 15th game in a row in all competitions, with Swansea pulling one back late on through debutant Morgan Whittaker, reports the BBC.
This triumph means Manchester City have set a new record for successive domestic wins by an English top-flight club, surpassing the previous best of 14 achieved by the Preston team of 1891-92 and the 1987-88 Arsenal side.
Having eased to their latest victory, Guardiola’s men remain in contention for a quadruple while Swansea, who are third in the Championship, are left to focus on their bid to join Manchester City in the Premier League next season.
This was an early taste of the size of the task they will face should they secure promotion in May – even if not every opponent will be as formidable as the current Premier League leaders.
Manchester City have not lost since November and never looked like getting beaten here, as they took charge from the outset and went ahead on the half hour as Walker’s cross missed everyone in a crowded penalty area and rolled into the net.
If the goal was a little soft, it was no more than the visitors deserved given their control.
A Swansea revival looked unlikely, and any slim home hopes were quickly extinguished in the second half.
First Sterling found time and space to roll a shot low into the bottom corner of the net, then Jesus turned and steered home from close range.
Swansea’s application was rewarded late on when Whittaker, who had only been on the pitch 12 minutes, finished smartly from Ryan Manning’s cross.

