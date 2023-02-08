FA Cup Replay: Fulham end Sunderland’s run to set up Leeds tie

Fulham saw off Championship play-off hopefuls Sunderland to set up an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Leeds United.

Harry Wilson’s early goal put a much-changed Fulham side in control of the fourth-round replay, with the winger slotting his effort into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot after he was teed up by Carlos Vinícius, reports the BBC.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira combined for Fulham’s second goal just before the hour mark, when the Serbian striker did well to keep the ball in on the byline and touch it back for his fellow substitute to tap in.

Sunderland were given hope of a comeback inside the final 15 minutes when Jack Clarke curled a superb strike into the far corner following a pass from Ajibola Alese.

But Layvin Kurzawa re-established Fulham’s two-goal lead in the 82nd minute, firing into the roof of the net following a knockdown from Shane Duffy.

With stoppage time approaching, substitute Jewison Bennette coolly lifted into the corner from close range to cut the deficit, but the Black Cats fell short despite a valiant effort.

Fulham boss Marco Silva, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban, said: “We’ve been working hard to reach this level and create a winning mentality.

“I knew before the game that it wouldn’t be the best, I made nine changes, but we are pleased.”

RESULT

Sunderland 2 – 3 Fulham

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...