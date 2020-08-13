FA Cup replays scrapped for 2020-21 season

FA Cup replays have been scrapped for the 2020-21 season, the Football Association has confirmed.

In a statement released on Thursday, the FA said the decision to scrap replays had been made “to assist in easing pressure on the football schedule and to ensure that domestic competitions can still be delivered”.

The FA Cup will also be less lucrative for clubs next season, with the overall prize fund returning to the same level as the 2017-18 season “due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The competition will begin with an extra preliminary round on September 1, with the final due to be played at Wembley on May 15, 2021 reports Sky Sports.

Arsenal are the current holders, having beaten London rivals Chelsea 2-1 earlier this month.

