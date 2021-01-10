FA Cup roundup: Chorley stun Derby, Blackpool beat West Brom on penalties

*Wins for Man United, Arsenal, Leicester

League One Blackpool produced one of the biggest shocks of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round action by beating West Brom on penalties, while non-league Chorley eliminated a youthful Derby side that had been affected by Covid-19.

Premier League West Brom lost 3-2 on penalties after the two sides had drawn 2-2 after extra time to complete a miserable return to Bloomfield Road for Baggies boss Sam Allardyce, who used to manage Blackpool.

Lancashire part-timers Chorley overcame the depleted Championship club Derby 2-0 at Victory Park, the National League North side’s third victory over English Football League opposition in this season’s competition, reports the BBC.

“I’m ecstatic, really proud,” Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio, a primary school headteacher, said after goals by Connor Hall and Mike Calveley earned the Magpies a place in the fourth round for the first time.

“We’ve made around £250,000 before today, goodness knows what it’ll be now. It’ll certainly be £300,000 or £400,000.

“We could possibly get to £500,000 now and for a club like us, not only does it save us, it enables us to grow.”

The tie had been in doubt because of freezing temperatures and Vermiglio added: “We had volunteers sleeping here overnight and used hairdryers and kettles to make sure the game was on.”

Chorley play in the sixth tier of English football, four tiers below Derby.

Elsewhere, League One Doncaster Rovers won at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, while Sheffield United, rooted at the foot of the Premier League table, suffered a scare at League One Bristol Rovers before securing a first win since 11 July.

Sleeping on the job and singing Adele

There are no fans present at any of the third-round ties because of a stay at home order for millions in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But people were spotted leaning out of bedroom windows of homes surrounding Chorley’s Victory Park ground to catch their win over Derby.

The match had been in doubt because of overnight sub-zero temperatures but Chorley groundsman Ben Kay spent all night under a giant protective cover on the pitch to make sure it was playable.

“We didn’t have much choice,” Kay said. “Everything had to be done to get the game on. The pitch has been frozen since 27 December.”

Chorley’s players celebrated in the changing room after the game with a loud rendition of Adele’s Someone Like You.

Premier League clubs fall at first hurdle

As well as West Brom, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa also fell at the first hurdle after losing their all-Premier League games on Friday to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool respectively.

The third round is where clubs from the top flight and Championship enter the famous competition.

Newcastle also went out after losing 2-0 at holders Arsenal, extra-time goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sending the Gunners through.

Sheffield United were not the only Premier League team to suffer a scare before going through. Burnley needed a last-minute goal to force extra time and then a penalty shootout to overcome League One side Milton Keynes Dons.

Everton and Fulham both needed extra time to see off Championship sides Rotherham and QPR respectively.

Leicester City had no such problems as they ran out 4-0 winners at Stoke City while Manchester United, in the late game, beat Watford 1-0.

Still to come

There are a further nine ties across Sunday and Monday, including eighth-tier Marine’s historic home tie against eight-time winners Tottenham at 17:00 GMT – never in the competition’s history has there been such a gap between two teams at this stage.

League Two Crawley Town will be looking to upset Premier League Leeds United (13:30), while Morecambe from the fourth-tier of English football are at eight-time winners Chelsea at 13:30.

Paul Leary is in his 16th season as Chairman of Marine, who take their name from a local hotel where the founders of the club met

The final tie of the third round sees National League Stockport County host Premier League West Ham United on Monday (20:00).

It is the first meeting between the two clubs since 1996, when Stockport beat the Hammers 2-1 in the League Cup.

Stockport are fourth in the National League; West Ham are 10th in English football’s top flight.

When is the draw for the next round?

On Monday, the draws will take place for the fourth and fifth rounds from 19:00.

This is to help with planning for the clubs involved and to assist broadcasters.

