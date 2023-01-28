FA Cup: Son’s stunning double helps Spurs see off Preston

Two excellent strikes by Son Heung-min and a debut goal for Arnaut Danjuma were enough to beat Preston and send Tottenham through in the FA Cup.

Spurs were frustrated by their Championship opponents until the 50th minute, when Son let fly from 30 yards, reports the BBC.

The South Korea international then turned and finished smartly to double the lead amid torrential rain.

Danjuma, signed on loan from Villarreal this week, completed the scoring after coming on as a late substitute.

Antonio Conte’s side go into the draw for the fifth round, which takes place on Monday evening.

And Romain Perraud scored either side of half-time as Southampton survived a fightback by Championship strugglers Blackpool to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

Perraud, on set-piece duties in the absence of captain James Ward-Prowse, broke the deadlock with a thumping effort into the far corner midway through the first half.

The 25-year-old left-back doubled his and Saints’ tally just after the hour mark, collecting Sekou Mara’s return pass before finishing confidently past visiting goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Blackpool, playing their first game under new manager Mick McCarthy, twice went close to cancelling out Perraud’s opener but Jerry Yates and Ian Poveda both failed to make the most of good opportunities.

Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino converted Yates’ pass to reduce the arrears with just under 25 minutes left, but Nathan Jones’ team held on.

Meanwhile, Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge complained of being racially abused by spectators after his side forced their FA Cup tie with Blackburn to a replay.

The alleged incident was reported while Blues were celebrating their injury-time equaliser from Jordan James.

Reda Khadra gave Blues an early lead, with Bradley Dack then levelling before Joe Rankin-Costello put Rovers 2-1 up.

Substitute James sent the tie to a replay, but his goal was overshadowed by the ugly incident.

Angry scenes quickly replaced those of jubilation when 18-year-old James scored, with Etheridge going to referee Keith Stroud on the halfway line to complain about comments directed at him.

Blues boss John Eustace said the club were dealing with the complaint and said they will “make sure Neil is OK”.

“Neil was racially abused at the end, which is bang out of order,” Eustace told BBC Radio WM. “There is no room at all in society, let alone football, for that.”

A statement from Birmingham after the game said they will assist the Football Association and the authorities after the incident was included in the official’s report.

Blackburn said they would also investigate, adding that the allegation had been “taken extremely seriously”.

“The club has a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of abuse and discrimination, and will take the strongest possible action against any individuals identified for committing such offences,” a Rovers statement said.

RESULTS

Accrington 1 – 3 Leeds United

Walsall v Leicester City

Blackburn 2 – 2 Birmingham

Bristol City 3 – 0 West Brom

Fulham 1 – 1 Sunderland

Ipswich Town 0 – 0 Burnley

Luton Town 2 – 0 Grimsby Town

Sheffield Wed 1 – 1 Fleetwood

Southampton 2 – 1 Blackpool

Preston 0 – 3 Tottenham

