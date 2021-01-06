Sports

FA fines Wolves boss, Nuno, for criticism of referee Mason

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been fined £25,000 by the Football Association for criticising referee Lee Mason after their defeat by Burnley.
Wolves lost 2-1 to the Clarets on 21 December and Nuno said afterwards that Mason “is not good enough” to officiate at the top level, reports the BBC.
He later refused to apologise for his comments but has admitted they constituted improper conduct.
The Portuguese boss has also been warned about his future conduct.
Nuno had requested a personal hearing, with an independent regulatory commission deciding his remarks were personally offensive to Mason and brought the game into disrepute.
Under FA regulations, post-match comments that criticise the performance or competence of an official are allowed unless they imply bias, attack the official’s integrity, are personally offensive, are prolonged, or are particularly unreasonable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Greek court finds Maguire guilty, gives him 21-month suspended sentence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was today handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of assaulting and trying to bribe Greek police as the prosecutor blasted the footballer’s ‘pack of lies’. Maguire, 27, was found guilty of assaulting police, verbal abuse, and attempted bribery after the alleged fight last Friday – just […]
Sports

Baribote bombs Pinnick over Anambra FA election

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick has been accused of using his position to settle political scores with Ifeanyi Ubah after the NFF cancelled the election that returned the Senator as the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association. The NFF nullified the election, citing the failure of the electoral body to […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 21: Boxers, coaches to undergo COVID-19 tests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All the 14 boxers lined up for the seven bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 21 and their coaches will undergo COVID- 19 tests, organisers have disclosed. The event, which holds on 27 November at the Rowe Park Sports Centre in Lagos, will be behind closed doors and be broadcast live across Africa on SuperSport. Speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica