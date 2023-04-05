Sports

FA Seeks Stronger Punishment For Miltrovic's Action

Fulham’s striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banned for eight games by an Independent Commission after pushing referee, Chris Kavanagh in their Football Association (FA) Cup loss at Manchester United.

The Serbia striker received a three-match ban for the sending-off, three for violent conduct, and an additional two for “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening” language,

New Telegraph reports that he has also been fined with the sum of £75,000.

Fulham Manager, Marco Silva will serve a two-match ban after he was sent off.

In addition to an improper conduct charge for allegedly throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee, Silva was charged with misconduct for comments he made in a news conference following the 3-1defeat at Old Trafford on 19 March.

Silva admitted abusive behaviour towards match officials and that his post-match comments constituted improper conduct, but denied throwing the water bottle.

According to him, last week he had apologized to Kavanagh and that he and Mitrovic “regret” what happened.

However, the FA wants a stiffer punishment against both men and intends to appeal against the sanctions, but would wait for the written reasons from the commission.

Following Mitrovic’s red card, the FA admitted in a statement that its standard punishment was “clearly insufficient”.

Mitrovic denied this but it was upheld by the commission, and he admitted the charge that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper.

One game of Mitrovic’s ban has been served, meaning he will be available for Fulham’s final three Premier League matches of the season.

