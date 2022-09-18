Sports

FA to recognise Odeje as the first black man to represent England

The Football Association are recognising Benjamin Odeje as the first black man to ever represent England, Sportsmail can reveal.

Odeje has waited over half a century for the FA to acknowledge his position as the first-ever black footballer to feature in an international fixture for England at any level – but his 51-year wait is coming to an end.

Sportsmail has learned that following internal discussions, the FA has agreed to formally invite Odeje, who came through the ranks at Charlton during the late 1960s and 1970s, as a special guest to England’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Germany later this month.

Family members of former West Ham defender John Charles, who is of dual-heritage, are also being invited to the game against the Germans. Charles, who was born to a white mother and black father, played for England Under-18s in a UEFA tournament in 1962 and is also viewed by many as the first black England footballer.

However, a BBC investigation in 2013 identified Odeje, who born in Nigeria, as the first black Three Lions player when he was selected for England schoolboys, as a 15-year-old, versus Northern Ireland in front of 70,000 people at Wembley in March 1971.

At the time Laurie Cunningham was recognised as the first black player to represent England at any level, when he featured for England Under-21s in 1977.

 

