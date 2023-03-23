FAAC: Federation revenue dips by N166.6bn

…approves N722.7bn for sharing

The federation’ gross statutory earnings in February 2023 fell by N166.598 billion, peaking at N487.106 billion against January statutory revenue of N653.704 billion, breakdown of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for February has shown. With the figure, the three tiers of government- federal, states and 774 local government councils shared N722.677 billon as revenue from the federation purse in February 2023. Revenue distribution figures released last night by Director of Press/Public Relations, Mallam Bawa S. Mokwa, in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), said the figures were approved by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The N722.677 billion distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N366.800 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N224.232 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N11.645 billion and N120.000 billion Augmentation from Forex Equalisation Account. Deductions for cost of collection was N27.449 billion and total deductions for transfers, savings, recoveries and refunds was N109.909 billion. Of total distributable revenue of N722.677 billion; the Federal Government received N269.063 billion, the State Governments received N236.464 billion and the Local Government Councils received N173.936 billion.

A total sum of N43.214 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. From the N366.800 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N178.683 billion, the State Governments received N90.630 billion and the local government councils received N69.872 billion. The sum of N27.614 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13 per cent derivation revenue. For the month of February 2023, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N240.799 billion This was lower than the N250.009 billion available in the month of January 2023 by N9.210 billion. The Federal Government received N33.635 billion, the State Governments received N112.116 billion and the Local Government Councils received N78.481 billion from the N224.232 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue. The N11.645 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was distributed as follows: the Federal Government received N1.747 billion, the State Governments received N5.822 billion, the local government councils received N4.076 billion. From the N120.000 billion Augmentation, the Federal Government received N54.998 billion, the State Governments received N27.896 billion, the local government councils received N21.506 billion and a total sum of N15.600 billion was shared to the relevant Sates as 13% mineral revenue. In month reference, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Import and Excise Duties all decreased significantly while Value Added Tax (VAT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) decreased marginally. The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473,754.57.

