News

FAAC: FG, states & LGs share N574.668bn revenue in January

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comments Off on FAAC: FG, states & LGs share N574.668bn revenue in January

The Federal Government, states and 774 local government councils shared N574.668 billion in January. The sharing was endorsed by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at a meeting, a statement issued yesterday by Director (information) Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, confirmed.

The N574.668 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N291.400 billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N178.066 billion and Exchange Gain of N5.202 billion and Non-Mineral Revenue of N100 billion. InJanuary, thetotaldeductions for the cost of collection were N 25.421 billion and the total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings was N92.767 billion. The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N574.668 billion the Federal Government received N204.580 billion, states N179.251 billion and councils rN131.878 billion. A total of N58.959 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. The distributable statutory revenue of N291.400 billion was available for the month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UI confirms issuance of degree certificate to Obaseki

Posted on Author Reporter

  … says Gov. graduated in 1979 Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The authorities of the University of Ibadan Tuesday cleared Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of alleged forgery of his degree certificate brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. The certificate was confirmed to have been issued […]
News

Melaye: Malami writes group, demands for more time to release corruption file

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has requested for more time before he could release files containing corruption charges against former Senator, Dino Melaye.   The Civil Society Network Against Corruption, (CSNAC) had tackled the Justice Minister, accusing him of scuttling the trial of the former Senator linked with […]
News Top Stories

Opposition playing politics with lives –APC Caucus

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says Buhari in charge of govt, discharging his duties The Senate Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, accused the National Assembly Minority Caucus of playing politics with the lives of Nigerians. The APC Caucus, which stated this while reacting to the positions of the Minority Caucus on the ineptitude of the ruling party […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica