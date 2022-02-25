FAAC: FG, states & LGs share N574.668bn revenue in January

The Federal Government, states and 774 local government councils shared N574.668 billion in January. The sharing was endorsed by Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at a meeting, a statement issued yesterday by Director (information) Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, confirmed.

The N574.668 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N291.400 billion; distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N178.066 billion and Exchange Gain of N5.202 billion and Non-Mineral Revenue of N100 billion. InJanuary, thetotaldeductions for the cost of collection were N 25.421 billion and the total deductions for statutory transfers, refunds and savings was N92.767 billion. The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N574.668 billion the Federal Government received N204.580 billion, states N179.251 billion and councils rN131.878 billion. A total of N58.959 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. The distributable statutory revenue of N291.400 billion was available for the month.

