FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N651.184bn for June

The three tires of governments – federal, states and local government councils – shared N651.184 billion as share of federation revenue in June.

The virtual session conducted over the weekend was chaired by Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, a statement issued by AGF’s Director (Press), Henshaw Ogubike, said. In June, statutory revenue was N524.526 billion, gross revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N128.826 billion and the revenue from the Exchange Gain N42.832 billion.

The gross statutory revenue of N524.525 billion available in June was higher than the N413.953 billion received in the previous month by N110.573 billion. Also, the gross revenue of N128.826 billion available from VAT was higher than the N103.873 billion in the previous month by N24.953 billion.

The sum of N45 billion was saved in the Excess Non-Oil Revenue Account and the balance of N651.184 billion was shared to the three tiers of government and relevant agencies.

Of statutory sum realized, Federal Government received N266.131 billion, state governments received N185.774 billion, and the local government councils received N138.974 billion.

Oil producing states received N28.496 billion as 13% derivation revenue.

The Federal Government received N227.584 billion from the gross statutory revenue, the state governments received N115.434 billion and the local government councils received N88.995 billion. The sum of N24.722 billion was given to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue.

Of VAT, Federal Government received N17.971 billion, state governments received N59.904 billion, the local government councils received N41.933 billion and the revenue/relevant agencies received N5.153 billion as cost of collection and N3.865 billion transferred to North-East Development Commission (NEDC), totalling N9.018 billion. Of Exchange Gain revenue, FG received N20.576 billion, states got N10.436 billion, local government councils received N8.046 billion and the oil producing states received N3.774 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as at 16th July, 2020 was $72.407 million.

Like this: Like Loading...