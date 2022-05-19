News Top Stories

FAAC postpones May meeting over N80bn probe

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…as FG suspends embattled Accountant-General

The monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) session billed for yesterday has been put off abruptly, New Telegraph findings revealed. Sources at the finance ministry confirmed to New Telegraph that the session billed for yesterday was suspended due to ongoing probe of embattled Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N80 billion fraud. Effort by this medium to get official confirmation from the Director of Press AGF office, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike’s was futile. Meanwhile, Idris has been suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. Hissuspensionconfirmed on Wednesday by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mallam Tanko Yunusa Abdullahi, is premised on the alleged N80 billion fraud, which is a subject of probe by EFCC). Sources at Treasury House confirmed to New Telegraph on phone that a senior Director, Mr. Sabo Mohammed, had assumed the position of AGF in acting capacity.

The suspension letter sighted by New Telegraph marked HMFBNP/AGF/ SUSPENSION/5/2022 and dated 18th May, 2022 states that the suspension became necessary “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406.” The letter reads in part: “Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May, 2022. “During this period, you are not expected to attend your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised. “It is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules.”

Operatives of the EFCC, had on Monday, arrested Idris over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80 billion. The EFCC noted that the AGF’s arrest followed verified intelligence that he allegedly “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.” The Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. “Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” the EFCC said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Assembly confirms commissioner nominees for Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Ondo State House of Assembly has cleared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s 14 commissioner-nominees for appointment. Presenting the report of the Selection Committee at plenary on Thursday, the Deputy Speaker, Samuel Aderoboye, stated that the nominees were found competent to serve the state. The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, who congratulated the newly confirmed commissioners, urged them to […]
News

Hijab crisis: Kwara forces some schools open

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Following the order of the Kwara State Government, amid the unresolved hijab crisis rocking the state that principals, teachers and other staff of the 10 grant – aided mission schools resume for work yesterday, some Christian mission proprietors refused to open their schools until the resolution of the issue of hijab by the state government. […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s govt can’t go down –Akpabio

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Minister for Niger Delta Development and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the insecurity being witnessed in the country cannot pull down the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari. Akpabio, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Headquarters in Abuja, stated that the level of insecurity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica