FAAC postpones May meeting over N80bn probe

…as FG suspends embattled Accountant-General

The monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) session billed for yesterday has been put off abruptly, New Telegraph findings revealed. Sources at the finance ministry confirmed to New Telegraph that the session billed for yesterday was suspended due to ongoing probe of embattled Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N80 billion fraud. Effort by this medium to get official confirmation from the Director of Press AGF office, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike’s was futile. Meanwhile, Idris has been suspended by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed. Hissuspensionconfirmed on Wednesday by Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mallam Tanko Yunusa Abdullahi, is premised on the alleged N80 billion fraud, which is a subject of probe by EFCC). Sources at Treasury House confirmed to New Telegraph on phone that a senior Director, Mr. Sabo Mohammed, had assumed the position of AGF in acting capacity.

The suspension letter sighted by New Telegraph marked HMFBNP/AGF/ SUSPENSION/5/2022 and dated 18th May, 2022 states that the suspension became necessary “to allow for proper and unhindered investigation into the serious allegations in line with Public Service Rules 030406.” The letter reads in part: “Following your recent arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering, I write to convey your suspension from work without pay effective 18th May, 2022. “During this period, you are not expected to attend your place of work or contact any official in your Office except for any disciplinary hearing that may be advised. “It is expected that you will strictly comply with any instructions that will be forwarded to you in your current location or your known recorded address as stipulated in the extant rules.”

Operatives of the EFCC, had on Monday, arrested Idris over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N80 billion. The EFCC noted that the AGF’s arrest followed verified intelligence that he allegedly “raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.” The Commission’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, said the funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja. “Mr Idris was arrested after failing to honour invitations by the EFCC to respond to issues connected to the fraudulent acts,” the EFCC said.

