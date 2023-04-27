FAAC: Q1’23 Allocations Rise By 57% To N3.17trn

T he Federal Government, 36 states and Federal Capi – tal Territory (FCT) to – gether with the 774 local government councils received a total sum of N3.17 trillion as shared revenue from the federation purse in the first three months of the year. The N3.17 trillion shared represented an increase of 57 per cent and was disbursed between January and April 2023.

The figure referenced is higher compared to N2.62 trillion shared in correspond – ing period of last year (from January to April 2022) by N551.159 billion.

This came to light as the new revenue formula expected to alter subsisting sharing formula that has been in existence for decades is to be passed over by the current administration to the new administration billed to take over May 29, 2023.

Monthly revenue flow into federation account is shared by the Federation Account and Allocation Commission ( FAAC) to three tires of governments, federal, states and local councils, using subsisting revenue sharing formula of 52.68 per cent, 26.72 per cent and 20.60 per cent to the federal, state and local governments, respectively.

The body of FAAC is represented by State commissioners for finance, states’ Auditors General, Auditor General of the Federation, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service, Department of Petroleum Service; Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission ( RMAFC); Nigerian National Petroleum Limited amongst others.

The body is chaired by the Minister of finance, budget and national planning. New Telegraph’s analysis of FAAC’s report for the four months (January to April 2023) showed that, of the total amount (N3.17 trillion) shared, federal government’s share stood at N375.306 billion, 36 states and FCT received N1.01trillion while 774 local governments councils in the country got N747.135 billion.

December 2023 revenue allocation of N990.189 billion was made available for sharing in January 2023. The sum of N750.174 billion was approved for sharing to three tires of governments in February while N722.677 billion shared in March and N714.629 billion revenue shared in April. For January allocation, the Federal Government’s share was N375.306 billion, states and FCT received N299.557 billion while local government councils got N221.807 billion.

In February, Federal Government received highest allocation in the sum of N277.334 billion, states and FCT got N244.975 billion while local government councils received N180.135 billion. In March, total allocation was N722.677 out of which Federal Government got highest allocation of N269.063 billion followed by states, N236.464 billion while local government councils received N173.936 billion.

In April, FAAC approved N714.629 billion revenue for sharing. Of the amount, Federal Government received N276.141 billion, states and FCT N232.129 billion while local government councils received N171.257 billion.

Meanwhile, a senior official in the Presidency, who updated this medium on Wednesday in Abuja, said new revenue formula was still on the President’s table exactly one year after its presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

It was in April last year that a former Chairman of RMAFC, Engr. Elias Mban, submitted copy of new revenue formula to the President for onward submission to the National Assembly. The President had said he would await the final outcome of the constitutional review process before presenting the report of the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula to the National Assembly as a Bill for enactment.

“Ordinarily, I would have gone ahead to table this report before the National Assembly as a Bill for enactment.