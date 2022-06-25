News

FAAC shares N680.783bn may revenue to FG, states, LGs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total sum of N680.783 billion as May 2022 federation revenue to three tires of governments-Federal, states and Local Government Councils. The sum shared comprised distributable statutory revenue of N385.004 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N198.512 billion and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N97.267 billion.

In May 2022, the total deductions for cost of collection were N36.996 billion and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N186.672 billion. A statement from the office of Accountant General of the Federation ( AGF) said of the distributable revenue of N680.783 billion; the Federal government received N229.563 billion, the State Governments received N241.824 billion and the Local Government Councils received N175.942 billion. The sum of N33.454 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue.

A gross statutory revenue of N589.952 billion was received for the month of May 2022. This was lower than the N635.037 billion received in the previous month by N45.085 billion. From the N385.004 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received N185.197 billion, the State Governments received N93.934 billion and the Local Government Councils received N72.419 billion.

The sum of N33.454 billion was shared to the relevant States as 13% derivation revenue. In the month of May 2022, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N213.179 billion. This was higher than the N178.825 billion available in the month of April 2022 by N34.354 billion. From the N198.512 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N29.777 billion, the State Governments received N99.256 billion and the Local Government Councils received N69.479 billion. The Federal Government received N14.590 billion; the State Governments received N48.634 billion and the Local Government Councils received N34.043 billion from the N97.267 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL). The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $35.377 million.

 

Our Reporters

