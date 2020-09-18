News Top Stories

FAAC shares N682bn to FG, states, LGs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigerians three tires of governments received N682.060 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) as revenue accrual into federation account in August. Gross statutory revenue received in August was put at N531.830 billion, an amount lower than the N543.788 billion received in the previous month by N11.958 billion.

The gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N150.230 billion as against N132.619 billion available in the previous month, resulting in an increase of N17.611 billion. Of total distributable revenue of N682.060 billion, Federal Government received N272.905 billion, states received N197.648 billion and local government councils received N147.422 The oil-producing states received N30.881 billion as 13% derivation revenue, while cost of revenue collection and transfers collectively had allocation of N33.205 billion.

The Federal Government received N251.948 billion from the gross statutory revenue of N531.830 billion; the state governments received N127.791 billion and the Local Government Councils received N98.522 billion. Also, N30.881 billion was given to the relevant states as 13% derivation revenue and N22.689 billion was the collective total cost of revenue collection, transfers and refund to agencies. The Federal Government received N20.957 billion from VAT revenue of N150.230 billion.

The state governments received N69.857 billion; the Local Government Councils received N48.900 billion, while cost of revenue collection and transfers collectively had allocation of N10.516 billion. Balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $72.409 million as of 17th September 2020.

The session, which held virtual in Abuja, was chaired by Dr. Mahmud Isa-Dutse, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance. Meanwhile, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) has commenced a comprehensive review of treasury forms and other accounting source documents in use in all Federal Ministries,Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The review is in exercise of the mandate of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) under FR.107 (n) to issue officially approved forms bearing treasury numbers for use in all MDAs to ensure uniformity, a statement by Director of Press, Henshaw Ogubike, stated. Already, the AGF, Ahmed Idris, has inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to handle the review of the documents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections near 30,000 as NDDC confirms 503 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria will soon hit a grim milestone of having reported 30,000 cases of coronavirus with the confirmation on 503 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The latest release by the Centre on Tuesday night took the number of confirmed cases in the county to 29,879. However, 12,108 have been discharged […]
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Let’s celebrate moderately, Sanwo-Olu, Adebule, Ashafa tell Muslims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Muslims all over the world celebrate the Eidel- Kabir festival, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Muslims across the country on the occasion of the Eidel- Kabir festival, urging them to celebrate moderately in the wake of the rise in cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was even as the former […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

FG, Lagos stop barge operations along Marina coastline

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos Marina will soon regain its beauty and serenity, with the planned stoppage of barge operations along the coastline. The Federal Government, in conjunction with Lagos State government, yesterday ordered the stoppage of all such operations, which have desecrated the once beautiful and peaceful Marina coastline. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to revoke barge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: