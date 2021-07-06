Business

FAAN automates Lagos airport Hajj/Cargo terminal car park

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

With success achieved with automation of its car park at some of the country’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is extending the same to the parking lots at the Hajj/Cargo terminal of the Lagos airport.

 

With its new found automation, the agency has informed users of the facility that the car park has fully been automated.

 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) informed the general public that the parking process at the Hajj/Cargo terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos had been automated starting from July 5, 2021, stressing that it had deployed a modern car park solution with a distinct entry gate and an exit gate.

 

Spokeswoman of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, stated that users of the terminal that want to drive into designated car parks within the terminal would now have to enter through the newly built automated gate, from where details of their vehicles would be captured electronically on the parking tickets that will be issued to them.

 

She further started that they would take the tickets to any of the three designated payment points for payment whenever they are ready to leave the terminal, adding that after payment of the parking fee, they can now drive out of the car park and exit

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

W’A accident investigative body seeks separate bodies for Sierra Leone, Gambia

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Banjul Accord Group investigative Agency (BAGAIA) has resolved with The Gambia and Sierra Leone to establish an independent accident investigative body as soon as first quarter of 2021 and both West African nations are also working out modalities to clear the outstanding subscription and to ensure followup with the how the funds are administered.   […]
Business

Air Peace to recall sacked pilots

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Air Peace has rescinded its recent decision to sack over 70 pilots following the intervention of the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.   The pilots had lost their jobs last week following disagreement with the management of the airline over a pay cut they considered ‘wicked and ‘insensitive’. The decision to recall many of the pilots […]
Business

BIS: Cross-border claims contract by $1.1trn in Q2’20

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Cross-border claims contracted by $1.1 trillion from end-March to end-June, partly reversing the $2.7 trillion surge observed the quarter before. Consequently, the year-on-year (yoy) growth rate dropped from 10 per cent to five per cent, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said. The BIS stated this in its international banking statistics at end-June 2020 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica