FAAN automates Lagos airport Hajj/Cargo terminal car park

With success achieved with automation of its car park at some of the country’s airports, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is extending the same to the parking lots at the Hajj/Cargo terminal of the Lagos airport.

With its new found automation, the agency has informed users of the facility that the car park has fully been automated.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) informed the general public that the parking process at the Hajj/Cargo terminal, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos had been automated starting from July 5, 2021, stressing that it had deployed a modern car park solution with a distinct entry gate and an exit gate.

Spokeswoman of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, stated that users of the terminal that want to drive into designated car parks within the terminal would now have to enter through the newly built automated gate, from where details of their vehicles would be captured electronically on the parking tickets that will be issued to them.

She further started that they would take the tickets to any of the three designated payment points for payment whenever they are ready to leave the terminal, adding that after payment of the parking fee, they can now drive out of the car park and exit

