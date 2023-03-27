FAAN bans passenger from flying through Abuja Airport

An aggrieved passenger, Oghenemini Oyibo Great, was on Friday arrested by security personnel and brought to Crime Intelligence and Investigation Unit (CIIU) and banned from flying through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after he forced the boarding gate door at Module D and damaged the lock at the terminal. The passenger intending to fly from Abuja to Benin was also been declared persona non-grata by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), meaning he is no longer allowed into the Abuja Airport terminal building. FAAN announced that the aggrieved passenger with seat number 10c Air Peace Flight P47172 was agitated over the flight delay. It said in a statement by the General Manager of Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Faithful Hope-Ivbaze: ”At about 20:10 hours of March 24th, 2023, an aggrieved passenger on a delayed Air Peace flight to Benin forced the boarding gate door and damaged the lock. No major injury was sustained by the passengers and staff. “The suspect was arrested by a joint team of security personnel and brought to the Crime Intelligence and Investigation Unit (CIIU) office of Aviation Security.”

Like this: Like Loading...