FAAN begins probe into human remains found on Lagos airport runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said it has launched investigations into unidentified human remains found on Runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. Nigerians were stunned by a reported incident of a mangled body of alleged security personnel on the runway on Thursday.

Not a few were worried about how the incident happened with some insinuating that the engine of an airplane might have sucked in the deceased but no airline has reported that it experienced any such incident. The Acting Gener- al Manager, Corporate Affairs for FAAN, Mrs. Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze, in a statement confirmed that the agency had indeed launched an investigation into the incident.

Giving an insight into the incident, she said that a motorized cleaner that was cleared to carry out a uberisation and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments. “As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for the immediate evacuation of the remains. “Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours. Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.

