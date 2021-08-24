FAAN begins security check-in facility installation

Months after the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were thrown into chaos as a result of manual facilitation of passengers, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it had begun installation of Common Use of Terminal Equipment (CUTE) system required.

Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, in a statement, said that the chaos currently experienced at the two major gateways would soon be over as the equipment are already being installed.

She also disclosed that on additional 15 security screening machines had been procured for immedi ate deployment to the General Aviation Terminal and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, which are also undergoing installation.

She, however, appealed to all stakeholders to bear with the authority while the installation lasts, saying all hands are on deck to ensure speedy completion of the project.

The installation of the vital processing and security equipment would bring relief to travelers and airlines that are currently undergoing harrowing experience because of the situation.

It would be recalled that foreign airlines operating out of the country have been going through hectic time with passenger facilitation and quick departure of passengers following the com ing to end of ten year contractual agreement between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Societe International Telecommunication Aeronautiques (SITA) for automation of the international airports in Nigeria which came to an end on May 2, 2021.

Arlington Security Nigeria Services had since been positioned to take over from SITA in providing similar infrastructure and operations in many of the nation’s aerodromes.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had early this year approved N10 billion to Arlington Security Nigeria Services for the automation of five international airports. The airports are those in Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

The system would facilitate Common Use of Terminal Equipment (CUTE) system required for sharing airport resources in accordance with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Recommendation 1797.

Meanwhile, FAAN recently appealed to airlines and passengers for patience and understanding following what it called, “Temporary downtime in the check-in system of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

