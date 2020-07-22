FAAN calls out DSS boss for breach of COVID-19 rules at Abuja airport

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has again exhibited helplessness in the face of VIP lawlessness at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

FAAN, in a statement on Wednesday lamented how the Head of the Department of State Services (DSS) at NAIA, Mr Safiyanu Abba, breached security protocol and assaulted an aviation security officer, lawfully carrying out his duty.

This is the third time that FAAN will be issuing a statement to report a VIP who refused to humble himself and abide by the airport protocol designed in line with the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

FAAN had earlier reported a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari and serving governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, for not respecting the COVID-19 related safety measure at the nation’s airports.

In the statement published on its Twitter handle, FAAN noted as follows:

“BREACH OF SECURITY PROCEDURE AND ASSAULT ON AVSEC OFFICER BY HEAD OF DSS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL OF NAIA ABUJA:

“We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.

“This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated.

“FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort.”

