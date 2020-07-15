FAAN chides ex-Gov. Yari for violating airport COVID-19 guidelines

…Urges VIPs to adhere to PTF’s directives on deadly virus

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari has been condemned by the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted to profile him in line with COVID-19 protocols at Malam Aminu Kano Airport, Kano.

The violent action of the former governor who claimed the status of a VIP at the Kano Airport on Saturday, has been described as a violation of public health protocols at a time COVID-19 ravages the world and which the Federal Government is not taking lightly.

Reacting to the infraction by the former governor, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) stated: “Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby strongly condemns the conduct of the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari who blatantly violated the Public Health procedures (#COVID19) on travels at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Saturday July 11, 2020.

“He refused to adhere to the protocols and procedures put in place by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID19 by forcefully pushing away an officer of the Environment department when he insisted that his luggage must be disinfected.

“The former Governor said the officer should have known he is a VIP. This irresponsible act endangers all other airport users, it is unacceptable, and as such it has been duly escalated.

“FAAN hereby cautions all airport users, especially our esteemed VIPs , to please respect the Presidential directive by observing the Public Health travel protocols put in place to protect all air travellers against infection and the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.”

It would be recalled that on July 2, the Minister of Aviation said that as flights resumed aides of VIP passengers would henceforth be stopped from accessing the terminal and all VIPs will be subject to the full safety protocols at the airports.

