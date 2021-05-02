FAAN commends Makinde over Ibadan Airport upgrade

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has been commended by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ibadan Airport, for the roles played by the state government in the recent attainment of Category 6 Status by the Ibadan Airport.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, while hailing the state government for committing both human and material resources to the process towards the attainment of the CAT 6 status and recognition by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Ibadan Airport management stated that the feat was an exclusive achievement of the Makinde Administration.

According to the commendation for the governor as contained in a letter with Ref No FAAN/IB/AM/421C/VOLI dated April 29, 2021, signed by the Airport Manager, Aiyenuro Oghenetega E., the Airport appreciated Governor Makinde for his efforts, praying God to grant answers to his numerous concerns on the Ibadan Airport and the state in general.