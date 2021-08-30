FAAN contractors panic over N40bn loan default

Contractors, who have engaged in the delivery of jobs to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) since 2018, are facing trouble with many of their bankers over funds totalling N40 billion.

The contractors, who spoke to journalists under condition of anonymity because of the fear of victimization, said funds used for the execution of jobs such as supply of diesel to many of the country’s airports, supply of office equipment, engineering works, maintenance of the airports among others were sourced from commercial banks with accumulated interests.

The aggrieved contractors disclosed that they had written letters to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Hamidu Yadudu but without response from the duo.

They lamented the loss of value on the money spent to execute the job alluding to the depreciation of naira since 2018 when the jobs were executed. But spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu told New Telegraph that she had to find out the reason for the delay in payment, stressing that the authority is yet to return to 100 per cent operational capacity occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But reminded that the debts were as far back as 2018, she promised to get back to give an accurate account of what probably could have led to the delay.

The group wondered what is going to the other 18 airports when the Federal Government finally concession the four viable international airports such as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Port-Harcourt International Airport, Port- Harcourt.

Revenues from the four aerodromes go into the sustenance of the other airports that are considered less viable. Just recently, the Federal Government in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and National Policy on Public- Private Partnership (N4P) had released a request for qualification for the concession of four international airport terminals and related services.

In a related development The FAAN is reported to be battling lots of financial crises said to be in the region of over N120 billion.

