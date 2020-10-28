News Top Stories

FAAN halts domestic airlines’ operations over debt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Scores of passengers were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as some domestic airlines counters were shut. The airlines counters were closed by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN over unpaid debts.

Apart from the counters that were closed, no passenger of the affected airlines was allowed access into the boarding areas. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, who confirmed the development, said the agency was on a revenue drive at the Abuja airport. Some of the passengers, who spoke on the development, said the only information given was that FAAN closed their counter.

One of the passengers heading to Maiduguri said they were tired of waiting without knowing whether they were still going to travel or not. Other passengers heading to different parts of the country, like Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and elsewhere also suffered the same fate. According to investigation, same exercise is expected to take place at other airports in the coming days.

Some of the airlines, before the COVID-19 outbreak, owed FAAN millions of naira and since resumption of flights, the debts have continued to mount. A stakeholder in the industry says desperate time calls for desperate measures and that the action taken by FAAN was a strategy to recover their money for services rendered as the agency also needed to stay afloat in the business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 30,000

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 30,249. Also, the death toll from the virus has hit 684, as 15 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Wednesday […]
News

A 2023 agenda for southern Nigeria (II)

Posted on Author BOLA BOLAWOLE

There is a saying that he who rides the tiger must not disembark. The moment he does, he ends up in the tiger’s belly!   Many have interpreted this to mean that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one riding the tiger which, in this case, is the North.   Therefore, he is the one […]
News

California sees 69% Covid-19 rise in two days

Posted on Author Reporter

*As LA county has most cases in US California has seen a 69% rise in coronavirus cases in just two days, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday, as the state continues to battle a surge of new infections and hospitalizations. The state has witnessed an alarming jump in cases as communities reopen from lockdown restrictions. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: