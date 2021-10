The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has mapped out plans for the Airports Council International (ACI-Africa) Security Week. To that end, the agency said that its newly installed RESA system in Lagos and Abuja airports are equipped with security functions, including Advanced Passenger Information systems, which, according to the Managing Director, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, can raise a red flag on any passenger. The FAAN boss disclosed that the airport’s manager has installed 15 new scanners at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, five walk-in scanners and ten standard screening machines, all in a bid to heighten security around the nation’s airports. Yadudu disclosed these at the weekend heralding ACI-Africa maiden Security Week with the theme: “Promotion of Security Culture in African Airports” to be celebrated across all member airports from October 25 to 28, 2021, where he also revealed that RESA has fully deployed its technology in two airports while installation is on-going in airports in Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt. According to him, The ACI-Africa event this year will be no different from previous years as the airport managers will look at major security issues rising from insider threat, training, currency, vulnerabilities, social challenges, social security all in a bid to keep the airports safe and secure. On the RESA and acquisition of new scanning machines, he said: “All the airlines have keyed into the new system. The current agreement we have with RESA is all-inclusive and it also involves security functions. If there is a need to raise the flag on any passenger, we can always do this. We are fully back and improved on whatever we had in the past. We are fully reloaded now. What we have now is a 10 years commitment and it is renewable. All the five international airports are fully in this. We have two fully installed and the other three are being installed. “We just installed brand new ones at the Lagos Airport last week; we installed about 15 at the Lagos Airport alone and more will still be installed. Even, the walk-ins, we have new machines installed there; L3 scanning machines. I think five is the walkthrough and an additional 10 are the scanning machines. We don’t talk too much because we don’t want to be distracted as an industry.” However, the FAAN helmsman stressed that security, despite procurement, was everyone’s responsibility and thus the need to sensitize everyone – stakeholders, media, passengers, workers and airport community – stressing that everyone needs to be up and doing. Accordingly, he explained that security apparatus works around the clock to ensure that everything goes smoothly and stressed that without security there can be no aviation. “Security Week is Airport Council International (ACI) initiative. I want to use this opportunity to further sensitive and create more understanding and awareness. AVSEC security system is something you hardly see or notice until something goes wrong and the working go around every day for seven days. “If there is good security, you hardly notice it. If things are going on smoothly, know that some people are doing something behind the scenes. We cannot have aviation without proper security. Security allows us to have the aviation industry. Without security, no one will fly in this industry. That is why from the beginning, we have the Chicago Conference of 1944, in which people sat down and created ICAO, which will regulate and coordinate the civil aviation industry. That regulation and coordination are all in the interest of safety and security

