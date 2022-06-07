FAAN MD: How bureaucracy stalls security infrastructure at airports

SAFETY

Presence of military around the airport facilities is for improved securitying

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has explained that the bureaucracy in the approval of funds in the past coupled with manufacturing and shipping hiccups has delayed the provision of security and infrastructure equipment at many of the country’s aerodromes.

Yadudu, while speaking with New Telegraph at the weekend in Lagos, however, stated that the Agency had started procuring many of the equipment with the support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who approved funds last year, adding that part-payment had already been made to the manufacturer, just as he lauded the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, for his tireless efforts in seeing to the provision of major facilities at the airports.

According to him, “additional issues arise when you have to bring the equipment from abroad; there is manufacturing, shipping and others. Some things, you can know them, identify them, but before you can ensure a solution, it may take you up to a year.

“I was a Director of Operations in FAAN when we realised there is the need for total surveillance for the whole airport. I went to Munich, Germany, by the end of 2018 or so and identified the company; they came to do lead assessment twice; marking and survey.

“They gave us the estimate for visual and thermal infrared cameras – visuals to cover the areas for a whole day – sunrise to sunset and thermal from sunset to early morning. If a rabbit is walking within an 8km radius, which is 16km in diameter, they will pinpoint it. The runway is 3.7km or 3.8km and we are buying about four of those cameras to cover the airfield.

“We started procurement and Senator Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation, was very supportive. As of now, the procurement has been concluded and Mr. President approved it last year, part-payment has already been made to the manufacturer,” he added.

He further stated that the delivery of the equipment would happen soon, while installations will happen within the next one or two months.

“This is fully automated; it will be spanning 360 degrees. We already know the solutions to all the challenges we are going through, the minister knows and even Mr. President knows, too.”

On security at many of the nation’s airports, he disclosed that FAAN had already set up the manual patrol, stressing the military was going around the airport facilities for improved security.

“This automation is not just in Lagos, but it includes Abuja airport. We also bought two motorised equipment. If you have any security challenges at any airport, we will drive it there and deploy it.

LagosInside the vehicle, we have three screens that we can use to monitor and protect the airports.

“We have resolved the security issue and the manifestation is on the ground. In that singular incident of a mangled body found on the runway, there is still an investigation ongoing, but we can’t make any public statement until the result of the investigation is out. There are a lot of theories on it. I won’t dwell much on this until the report of the investigation is out.”

The FAAN boss expressed sympathy with the airlines on the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, adding that if anything affects the airlines, it would equally affect FAAN and every other thing or organisation in the industry.

He maintained that the carriers were struggling to remain in business, wondering the rationale for people or the airlines to call for a fare rise.

“Some of these things are easier said than done, but you have to understand that the whole of aviation is all about enabling the economy. You cannot just be increasing prices arbitrarily. Your revenue will drop. We are working actively with the airlines, with Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of NCAA and I can tell you that there is a lot of positive action from government.”

