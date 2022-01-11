FAAN nabs 90 over fake COVID-19 test results, theft, others at Lagos, Abuja airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons caught carrying out nefarious activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs.Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement the miscreants were arrested for the various acts of illegality, including fake COVID-19 test results, unauthorised entry, Illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft and public nuisance. Some of the suspects are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc and others. Fifty-nine of them were handed over to the police in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police in Lagos for the same.

Yakubu said FAAN had warned people not having any legitimate business at the airports to desist from such acts. According to her, such people will be arrested. Meanwhile, despite the security situation in the country, illegal activities have continued to take place at the country’s airports. An investigation by our correspondent revealed that security personnel, especially the Aviation Security (AVSEC), a department under FAAN, aid miscreants at the airports in their illegal activities after collecting N1,000 per shift daily from them. The collaboration go as far as the screening points within the airports, it was learnt. For instance, some of them engage in money laundering for some passengers by ensuring that their luggage stashed with foreign currencies are not checked at the screening points. For the lawbreakers to do this, they bargain with security officials on behalf of their clients, with money changing hands. It was further revealed that some of the lawbreakers rent trolleys from the company in charge of trolleys at the airports for N500 each and use such to besiege air travellers inside vehicular traffic even to the car parks within the airport. They charge between N500 and N1,000 from such travellers for helping them to carry their luggage to the departure terminal. A source told our correspondent that some of the miscreants have access to restricted areas within the airports even without a valid On-Duty-Card (ODC) required for accessing some areas. “It is unbelievable that some of the people you see inside the terminal don’t have anything doing at all at the airport. When those accompanying travellers are denied entry into the terminal by security officials, miscreants have direct access to the terminal without being challenged. “They have so much penetrated the security personnel attached to the airports to the extent that some of us who are airport workers are afraid that these people may cause mayhem for us one day,” the source told our corre- L-R: Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Oil, Dr Daniel Chukwudozie; Executive Director, Distribution System, Storage, Retail and Infrastructure of the spondent

