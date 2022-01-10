News

FAAN nabs 90 over fake COVID-19 test results, theft, others at Lagos, Abuja airports

Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested over 90 persons, caught at both the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, carrying out nefarious activities.

Spokeswoman for FAAN, Mrs.Henrietta Yakubu in a statement said the touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, Illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance and arguments, amongst others.

Some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, Nahco Plc, and other airport staff.

Of the total arrested, 59 were handed over to the Airport Police Command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the police force in Lagos for same.

She said FAAN had warned those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts.

Yakubu added that the authority would not hesitate to arrest and hand over such to the police.

Despite the current unpleasant security situation in the country, touts and touting activities have continued to take center stage across Nigerian airports especially the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

 

