FAAN, oil marketers bicker over new tax regime

The increase in apron charges imposed on avi- ation fuel marketers by 100 per cent by the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) is not going down with them as they have protested the new tax regime.

According to a well placed source, the charge, which used to be N150,000 per annum, was jacked up to N500,000 per annum some weeks back with market- ers trying to negotiate, admitting that the charges were extremely high and unilateral until it came down to N200,000.

The increment was across all airports operated by FAAN and is likely to affect air travel this Easter period if nothing is done, even as the implementation seems to have taken effect at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, to the chagrin of oil marketers, air- lines and indeed travellers.

In the case of Abuja Airport, it was learnt that there have been meetings with the airport manager, at least thrice since the increment was done with the meetings ending on stalemates.

It was further learnt that on Thursday FAAN acceded to the ap- peal for reduction and asked the marketers to pay N200,000 instead of the earlier demand but no time was given with the marketers arguing that it takes time to process.

However, FAAN said that was not the true picture as the marketers’ apron passes expired and could not go in as per regulations. But FAAN said the marketers’ apron passes had expired and that, “it is a highly regulated industry and of we don’t play by the rules, it is still going to be put out there that we are wrong. Most of their apron passes expired and its an annual payment and they knew of this so they could have worked accordingly.

“How much is the increment, its from N150,000 to N200,000 and as you know it is within the law to review these charges. We are a revenue generation agency and do not get subventions fron the government we depend on our internally generated revenue and we need these funds for maintenance and a whole lot, so it is not a crime to review.”

The source also confirmed that indeed all pass had almost expired and they found out at the point of processing passes without prior in- formation from FAAN. He explained that the processing could not continue until the payment issue was resolved.

“After resolution they still require adequate time for processing…its not just payment,” he added. This situation with the charges will most likely affect everyone including ground handlers etc and our correspondent learnt the increase is actually across the board but Abuja is taking action today and this may have started affecting airlines who may need to refuel before their next flight.

Airlines are already complaining as one has had to cut its losses even with a100 per cent load factor from Lagos to Akure at 4pm because with the delay, the airline can no longer meet up with sunset even if it de- parts with our normal schedule.

Another airline operator lamented that its aircraft had been on ground in Abuja since. And they have just granted access to marketers to supply but was pained that ”the delays for the rest of the day are massive. They choose the beginning of the Easter weekend to do this.”

Some airlines are equally being smart by taking more fuel from the originating point to avoid having to wait for fuel at the destination especially if it is Abuja but that can only last as a temporary solution since the increment is across board.

General Manager (North Central)/Airport Manager, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Kabiru Mohammed, has described as cheap blackmail, what the oil marketers’ have done stating that they have been on this path for over 8 weeks.

This is just as he said that FAAN’s refusal to give the oil marketers access was due to the expiry of the apron passes and refusal to renew. According to Mr. Mohammed, already, access has been granted the oil marketers for three hours to fuel aircraft on ground but after that time elapses they will be sent out be- cause FAAN gave them a way out. He stated that they had to make the payment and that it was in a memo sent to them that by April 1, 2023 if the marketers do not pay they will not be allowed in.

Reacting to allegations of the long process of acquiring the apron pass, Mohammed said: ”Look, it’s not difficult. Once they pay and show evidence of payment they will be allowed in, the process is on FAAN, let us worry about the process while you do your business, we will be working that out.”

